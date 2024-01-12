Weather Delays Imjin Parkway Widening and Roundabout Project

Weather conditions have delayed the commencement of the Imjin Parkway Widening and Roundabout Project. Originally scheduled to embark on construction activities this week, the project now aims to kick-off by mid-to-late January. This undertaking is a part of the Marina-Salinas Multimodal Corridor initiative under the regional Measure X program.

Improving Traffic Flow

The objective of this project is to ameliorate the traffic flow between the Salinas area and the Monterey Peninsula through Marina. The focal point of the construction will be a 1.7-mile stretch of Imjin Parkway. The plan incorporates the addition of a lane in each direction and the replacement of signalized intersections with roundabouts. The project will also feature pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and improvements in lighting and landscaping.

Funding and Oversight

The funding for the Imjin Parkway Project comes from multiple sources. These include contributions from the city of Marina, Measure X funds, and California’s SB1 local partnership program. Measure X, approved by Monterey County voters in November 2016, is anticipated to generate approximately $600 million over 30 years through a sales tax increase. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) is responsible for overseeing the regional transportation projects.

Benefiting the Community

The project is designed to benefit not just the commuters, but also residents in the surrounding areas. This includes those residing near CSU Monterey Bay and several neighborhoods. As the project unfolds, TAMC encourages the public to stay informed via the project’s official website, imjinparkway.com. Despite the weather-induced delay, the Imjin Parkway Widening and Roundabout Project remains committed to its mission of significantly improving regional traffic flow and enhancing the quality of life for local residents.