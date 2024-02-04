Weather Delays Axiom Space's Ax-3 Crew's Return From ISS

The highly anticipated return of Axiom Space's Ax-3 crew from the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially expected to undock on a Saturday morning after a fortnight-long stay, the four-strong crew comprising Cmdr. Michael López-Alegría, pilot Walter Villadei, and mission specialists Alper Gezeravcı and Marcus Wandt, will now set off no earlier than Tuesday, February 6th.

SpaceX and NASA's Joint Announcement

SpaceX and NASA jointly announced the delay, stating they are closely monitoring weather conditions for the next feasible undocking opportunity. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, aptly named 'Freedom,' currently docked at the ISS's Harmony module, is slated to make a 13-hour journey back to Earth.

Re-entry Procedure

The spacecraft is expected to execute a series of burns to detach from the ISS, discard its trunk, and re-enter Earth's atmosphere before splashing down off Florida's coast. During re-entry, the spacecraft's speed will decelerate dramatically, slowing from a staggering 17,500 mph to a mere 350 mph using parachutes. It will then make a gentle splashdown at a speed of 16 mph.

The Legacy of Ax-3 Mission

The Ax-3 crew, part of the seven-member Expedition 70 team, was launched to the ISS on January 18, 2024, by the Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Axiom Space, a private Texas-based space enterprise, has successfully conducted three crewed missions to the ISS so far. The Ax-3 mission was particularly significant, transporting over 30 experiments from various companies and universities for testing in space. Axiom Space's President, Matt Ondler, emphasized the crucial role of commercial space in extending opportunities to countries, businesses, and universities to engage in space activities.