Weather Conditions Force PeaceHealth Clinics in Bellingham to Adjust Operating Hours

Adverse weather conditions have prompted several PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics in Bellingham to adjust their operating hours on January 17 and January 18, 2024. Among the facilities affected by these changes is the PeaceHealth Grabow Therapy and Wellness Center, which closed early at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17 and is set to remain closed all day on Thursday, January 18. Patients were promptly informed via automated calls about the changes in their scheduled appointments.

Early Closure Amid Inclement Weather

On January 17, as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark and heavy snowfall blanketed Bellingham, the PeaceHealth Grabow Therapy and Wellness Center was not the only facility to close early. The PeaceHealth Squalicum OB/GYN Clinic also concluded its operations at 3 p.m. These alterations were made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both patients and staff.

Other Clinics Adjusted Operating Hours

Other clinics under the PeaceHealth Medical Group, such as the PeaceHealth Clinics at Cordata South Building and PeaceHealth Same Day Care Clinic at Medical Office Plaza, also modified their schedules in response to the severe weather conditions. They scheduled closures at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. Despite the widespread changes, PeaceHealth's emergency departments continued to operate, standing as steadfast pillars of health assistance amid the storm.

Future Adjustments and Patient Notifications

Looking ahead, PeaceHealth has indicated that the Grabow Therapy and Wellness Center will remain closed for the entirety of January 18. Patients affected by these altered operating hours or closures are being notified and will have their appointments rescheduled as necessary. The last update regarding these changes was provided at 2:25 p.m. on January 17, 2024.