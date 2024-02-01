Weather Alters Plans: Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill Morphs into Ice Skating Extravaganza

Unfavorable weather conditions have led to a change in plans for Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill, which has been substituted with a complimentary ice skating event at Hy-Vee Plaza in Titletown. The event, open to both children and adults, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with admissions closing an hour prior at 5 p.m.

Overcoming Weather Challenges

Despite the weather challenges, the community can expect to have a fun-filled day on the ice. Stephen Ariens, the Vice President of Marketing & Portfolio Strategy for AriensCo, expressed excitement about the change in plans, stating that the weather is expected to be enjoyable. Enthusiasts looking to participate in the ice skating event will need to sign a waiver, which can be easily accessed and completed at Titletown.com/waivers.

Smooth Operation of the Event

Children need adult supervision, and each adult can add up to ten minors on their waiver. However, it is crucial to note that a new waiver is required for each visit, except for those holding a season pass. As a cashless venue, Titletown only accepts credit/debit cards and Titletown gift cards. However, those with cash can use the cash-to-card conversion station available on site. Half season passes are also available for purchase at the admissions desk.

Weather Dependent Activities and Features

Patrons should keep in mind that Titletown's activity schedule might change based on the weather. Updates regarding such changes are regularly shared on its social media channels. Titletown is more than just a sports venue; it also hosts various businesses and amenities. These include TitletownTech, The Turn, and Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, among others.

AriensCo, a renowned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, is based in Brillion, Wisconsin. Established in 1933, the company has recently broadened its operations to include luxury event venues and the Ariens Nordic Center.