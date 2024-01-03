Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures

In a recent update from NutriQuest Business Solutions, the weaner breakeven price reportedly dipped to $68.32, marking a $3.79 decrease from the previous week.

This downward shift is primarily credited to a $0.41 per head reduction in feed costs and a $2.00 drop in July futures.

Factors Driving the Weaner Breakeven Price

The weaner pig breakeven price takes into account fixed costs like housing and labor that buyers must shoulder irrespective of whether their facilities are operational.

For those with available room, the upper limit of the price a buyer can pay to breakeven on a weaner pig, considering only the margin over variable costs, is currently $93.94.

Weekly Figures and Their Implications

The weekly figures are tied to the closing futures prices as of December 29 and consider the CME Lean Hog Index cost and historical basis assumptions. These weekly profitability estimations are crucial for comprehending the relative value of pigs, albeit they may not echo individual buyers’ specific circumstances.

The National Direct Delivered Feeder Pig Report reveals that the cash-traded weaner pig volume was greater than average with a count of 61,227 head, and cash prices rose slightly by $0.19 to $34.94. The span for the week was between $22.00 and $40.00.

Minor Decrease for Formula-Priced Weaners

On the other hand, formula-priced weaners witnessed a minor decrease of $0.02, settling at $42.41. Cash-traded feeder pig volumes were below average at 4,700 head, with prices declining by $1.77 to $47.02 per head.

The report also features charts illustrating the seasonal trends of the cash weaner pig market, weekly cash weaner and feeder prices up to December 29, 2023, and the projected weaner pig profit, which fell by $3.98 to a projected gain of $33.38 per head.

Furthermore, California’s Proposition 12 has come into effect, creating uncertainty in the pork market. The breeding inventory has increased by 3% from last year, leading to an oversupply of hogs in the market.

The market is expected to lose 13% of demand from the conventional marketplace in California. The cash-traded feeder pig reported volume was below average, with prices down $1.77 per head from last week.