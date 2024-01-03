en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures

In a recent update from NutriQuest Business Solutions, the weaner breakeven price reportedly dipped to $68.32, marking a $3.79 decrease from the previous week.

This downward shift is primarily credited to a $0.41 per head reduction in feed costs and a $2.00 drop in July futures.

Factors Driving the Weaner Breakeven Price

The weaner pig breakeven price takes into account fixed costs like housing and labor that buyers must shoulder irrespective of whether their facilities are operational.

For those with available room, the upper limit of the price a buyer can pay to breakeven on a weaner pig, considering only the margin over variable costs, is currently $93.94.

Weekly Figures and Their Implications

The weekly figures are tied to the closing futures prices as of December 29 and consider the CME Lean Hog Index cost and historical basis assumptions. These weekly profitability estimations are crucial for comprehending the relative value of pigs, albeit they may not echo individual buyers’ specific circumstances.

The National Direct Delivered Feeder Pig Report reveals that the cash-traded weaner pig volume was greater than average with a count of 61,227 head, and cash prices rose slightly by $0.19 to $34.94. The span for the week was between $22.00 and $40.00.

Minor Decrease for Formula-Priced Weaners

On the other hand, formula-priced weaners witnessed a minor decrease of $0.02, settling at $42.41. Cash-traded feeder pig volumes were below average at 4,700 head, with prices declining by $1.77 to $47.02 per head.

The report also features charts illustrating the seasonal trends of the cash weaner pig market, weekly cash weaner and feeder prices up to December 29, 2023, and the projected weaner pig profit, which fell by $3.98 to a projected gain of $33.38 per head.

Furthermore, California’s Proposition 12 has come into effect, creating uncertainty in the pork market. The breeding inventory has increased by 3% from last year, leading to an oversupply of hogs in the market.

The market is expected to lose 13% of demand from the conventional marketplace in California. The cash-traded feeder pig reported volume was below average, with prices down $1.77 per head from last week.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve
In a recent interview with Open Access Government, Professor Mogens H. Greve, a renowned soil mapping expert from the Institute of Agroecology at Aarhus University, shared his insights on how artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning are revolutionizing soil health monitoring. Greve highlighted the significant shift from manual soil mapping to the use
AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve
New Zealand Scientists Explore Dragon Fruit as Potential Commercial Crop
10 mins ago
New Zealand Scientists Explore Dragon Fruit as Potential Commercial Crop
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges
18 mins ago
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
7 mins ago
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
January Planting Guide: Tips from TikTok's Gardening Guru, Rhiannon's Garden
8 mins ago
January Planting Guide: Tips from TikTok's Gardening Guru, Rhiannon's Garden
San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services
9 mins ago
San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
16 seconds
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
28 seconds
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
34 seconds
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
46 seconds
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
2 mins
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
2 mins
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
2 mins
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
2 mins
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
2 mins
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
58 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app