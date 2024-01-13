en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Wealthy Americans Invest in Doomsday Shelters: Historic Cold War Nuclear Bunker for Sale

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Wealthy Americans Invest in Doomsday Shelters: Historic Cold War Nuclear Bunker for Sale

A piece of Cold War history has surfaced on the real estate market in Sprague, Washington. A nuclear bunker, originally constructed in 1959 as a stronghold for America’s nuclear arsenal during the height of the Cold War, is now up for grabs with a price tag of $1.24 million. This strategic installation, decommissioned in 1990, stands as a testament to the tensions that once existed between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

A Transformation from War Relic to Residential Haven

The bunker, an emblem of an era marked by mutual suspicions and fears of nuclear annihilation, has undergone a remarkable transformation. While it retains its exterior reminiscent of the Cold War era, with a metal finish and a partially submerged design, its interior tells a different story. In 2000, the bunker was converted into a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, equipped with modern amenities. A spacious kitchen and living area now occupy spaces once intended for storing nuclear weapons. A game room now stands where military personnel might have monitored international tensions.

A Growing Demand for Doomsday Shelters

The listing of this historic property coincides with a rising trend in the U.S. – the wealthy and influential are investing in doomsday shelters. High-profile figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel are just two of the well-known names that have been reported to be planning for potential catastrophic events by investing in luxurious bunkers equipped with self-sustaining resources. This surge in demand for doomsday shelters has prompted a significant increase in bunker prices.

The Privacy Aspect in Real Estate Listings

In an increasingly digital world, privacy concerns are of paramount importance. The article mentions the use of cookies and personal data on websites, providing information about opting out of data sharing and analytics tracking for residents of certain states. This reflects a growing awareness about data privacy among the internet users.

As this Cold War-era bunker hits the market, it not only offers a unique piece of history, but it also provides a glimpse into the future – a world where the wealthy prepare for doomsday scenarios, and privacy in digital spaces becomes more important than ever.

0
History United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
24 mins ago
Shifting Australia Day: A Step Towards Indigenous Reconciliation
In the heart of Australia, a movement is gathering momentum. A call, led by Indigenous woman Kyra Galante, is shaking the foundation of the nation’s identity — the date of Australia Day. Currently observed on January 26, the day is a painful reminder for many Aboriginal people of the arrival of the First Fleet of
Shifting Australia Day: A Step Towards Indigenous Reconciliation
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
1 hour ago
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Echoes of Martin Luther King Jr. in Bridgeport: A Legacy of Civil Rights Advocacy
1 hour ago
Echoes of Martin Luther King Jr. in Bridgeport: A Legacy of Civil Rights Advocacy
Three-Fingered 'Humanoid Mummies' Debunked as Modern Fakes by Ministry of Culture
49 mins ago
Three-Fingered 'Humanoid Mummies' Debunked as Modern Fakes by Ministry of Culture
Restoration Triumph: Valletta's Iconic Spire Revitalized
1 hour ago
Restoration Triumph: Valletta's Iconic Spire Revitalized
Homeowner Denied Permit for Unauthorized Changes to Historic Farmhouse
1 hour ago
Homeowner Denied Permit for Unauthorized Changes to Historic Farmhouse
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
16 seconds
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
4 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
4 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
4 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
5 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
7 mins
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
8 mins
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app