We Rock The Spectrum: A Sensory-friendly Gym’s Fight for Survival

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
We Rock The Spectrum: A Sensory-friendly Gym’s Fight for Survival

At the heart of Agoura Hills, California, a unique gym, We Rock The Spectrum, stands as a beacon of hope for children with sensory sensitivities. Shunning the conventional, this gym has carved out a distinct identity by prioritizing sensory-friendly equipment like zip lines and vibrant play spaces over overstimulating electronics such as video games.

A Haven for Sensory-sensitive Children

For parents like Nevin Barich, whose child grapples with sensory issues, We Rock The Spectrum is more than just a gym—it’s a sanctuary. The gym’s environment is meticulously designed to reduce sensory overload, providing these children with a safe space for exploration and growth.

The Struggles and Resolve of Dana Aghassi

The gym’s owner, Dana Aghassi, has been at the helm for the past eight years, navigating through the choppy waters of financial challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, threatened to shutter this haven. Yet, Aghassi remained unwavering in her commitment to keep the gym open, knowing its irreplaceable value for children in need of such a unique space.

Community Support: The Lifeline

Recognizing the importance of We Rock The Spectrum, the local community rallied around Aghassi. They initiated a GoFundMe campaign aimed at assisting her in settling $55,000 in back rent, a crucial step towards securing the gym’s future. This gesture underscores the community’s understanding of the gym’s significance as a refuge for children with sensory sensitivities and their unwavering commitment to its survival.

The story of We Rock The Spectrum is a testament to the power of community and the indomitable spirit of those committed to making a difference. Despite the hurdles, the gym continues to provide a vital service, demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and community support, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

Education Society United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

