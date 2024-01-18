We Energies Declares Quarterly Dividends: A Testament to Financial Strength

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies and a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, has declared quarterly cash dividends on its Preferred Stock, solidifying the company's reputation for consistent shareholder return and financial strength. The announcement includes a 90-cent dividend per share on the 3.60% Series Preferred Stock, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record by February 14, 2024. A $1.50 dividend per share on the Six Per Cent Preferred Stock will also be paid on April 30, 2024, to shareholders recorded by April 12, 2024.

A Stalwart in the Energy Sector

We Energies serves over 1.1 million electric and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin, making it an integral part of the region's energy infrastructure. The company's regular dividend payments, running for 26 consecutive years, reflect its financial stability and strategic planning. This consistent performance has been a beacon of reliability in the tumultuous energy sector.

Financial Health and Efficiency

With a dividend yield of 5.21%, and a gross profit margin of 92.39% over the last twelve months, We Energies stands as a testament to financial health and efficiency. The stock market noted this robust performance, with the company's stock fluctuating between a 12-month low of $75.47 and a high of $99.26. Moreover, the company's net margin of 14.80% and return on equity of 11.48% underlines its strong financial position.

Positive Projections

Analysts project sales growth and continued profitability for the company, with the board of directors targeting a dividend payout ratio of 65 to 70 percent of earnings. The company's strategic positioning aligns with current industry trends, making it an attractive investment in the energy sector. Notably, the company has successfully paid a dividend to its stockholders for the 326th consecutive quarter.