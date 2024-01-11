en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

‘We Came to America’: A Multicultural Chorus Premieres Immigration-Themed Musical Work

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
‘We Came to America’: A Multicultural Chorus Premieres Immigration-Themed Musical Work

In a sweeping celebration of diversity and unity, ‘We Came to America,’ a five-movement work for chorus and orchestra, will take center stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, before moving onto the Mayo Performing Arts Theater in Morristown. This groundbreaking work is the brainchild of Rob Kapilow, artist in residence at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades’ Thurnauer School of Music. Conceived as both an educational curriculum and a tribute to multiculturalism, it is anticipated that this initiative will be embraced by schools across the nation.

Uniting Voices, Sharing Stories

Designed to bring together children and adults from a spectrum of ethnic backgrounds, ‘We Came to America’ draws its lifeblood from the narratives of those who have journeyed to the United States. The project is a synergistic collaboration between Dorothy Kaplan Roffman, director of the Thurnauer School of Music, and Faith Ringgold, a distinguished painter, quilter, writer, and social activist. The chorus breathes life into librettos that echo real immigration stories, gathered through a series of intimate interviews.

A Reflection of America’s Fabric

The performance is more than an echo of the past; it is a mirror reflecting the nation’s history built by immigrants, the current political atmosphere on immigration, and the Jewish community’s traditional support for immigration. It underscores the enduring importance of understanding, respect, and appreciation for cultural variances and the instrumental role of educational institutions in fostering positive attitudes towards diversity.

A Symphony of Diversity

Based on the book ‘We Came to America’ by Faith Ringgold, this musical work aims to amplify the harmonious chorus of unity, understanding, and respect among people from disparate ethnic backgrounds. Initiated by the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades Thurnauer School of Music, the project is a potent collaboration between children and adults from varied backgrounds. The musical work, inspired by the immigrant experience, underscores the significance of working in unison to appreciate and respect each other’s differences. The stage is set, the spotlight is on, and the voices of ‘We Came to America’ are ready to resonate with their compelling tales of immigration, unity, and diversity.

0
Education United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
13 mins ago
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
Former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, has found himself entangled in a controversy that he had initially supported. After publicly endorsing the move to ban certain books from school libraries in Florida, O’Reilly was taken aback when several of his own books were removed from the same libraries. The books, ‘Killing Jesus’ and ‘Killing Reagan,’
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns
37 mins ago
My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting
37 mins ago
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
33 mins ago
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
36 mins ago
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
37 mins ago
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
2 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
3 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
4 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
4 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
4 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
4 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
5 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
5 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
7 mins
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app