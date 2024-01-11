‘We Came to America’: A Multicultural Chorus Premieres Immigration-Themed Musical Work

In a sweeping celebration of diversity and unity, ‘We Came to America,’ a five-movement work for chorus and orchestra, will take center stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, before moving onto the Mayo Performing Arts Theater in Morristown. This groundbreaking work is the brainchild of Rob Kapilow, artist in residence at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades’ Thurnauer School of Music. Conceived as both an educational curriculum and a tribute to multiculturalism, it is anticipated that this initiative will be embraced by schools across the nation.

Uniting Voices, Sharing Stories

Designed to bring together children and adults from a spectrum of ethnic backgrounds, ‘We Came to America’ draws its lifeblood from the narratives of those who have journeyed to the United States. The project is a synergistic collaboration between Dorothy Kaplan Roffman, director of the Thurnauer School of Music, and Faith Ringgold, a distinguished painter, quilter, writer, and social activist. The chorus breathes life into librettos that echo real immigration stories, gathered through a series of intimate interviews.

A Reflection of America’s Fabric

The performance is more than an echo of the past; it is a mirror reflecting the nation’s history built by immigrants, the current political atmosphere on immigration, and the Jewish community’s traditional support for immigration. It underscores the enduring importance of understanding, respect, and appreciation for cultural variances and the instrumental role of educational institutions in fostering positive attitudes towards diversity.

A Symphony of Diversity

