WCH Grace Methodist Church Announces Annual Lenten Luncheons

In an annual tradition that kindles the spirit of Lent and fosters a sense of community, the WCH Grace Methodist Church in Washington Court House, Fayette County, has announced the commencement of its much-anticipated Lenten Luncheons. A tradition that began in 1970, this series of luncheons has become a cherished event for local residents and churchgoers.

Communal Gathering and Spiritual Nourishment

Starting from February 15, every Thursday until March 21, the church will serve hot lunches complemented by a brief Lenten message. These messages, designed to reflect upon and understand the essence of Lent, will be delivered by a different local pastor each week. The line-up for this year's event includes Pastors Matt Brookes, Tony Garren, Matthew Hippley, Phil Spriggs, Jamie Darling, and Patrick Gamble.

Catering to Community Needs

In keeping with their commitment to accessibility, the church has taken measures to ensure convenient parking and elevator access for attendees. The meals will be served at noon in the Fellowship Hall, a space known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere. As a testament to the church's intent on making this event open to all, the cost of each meal has been kept at an affordable $10.

Supporting Local Mission Projects

All proceeds from the luncheons will go towards supporting local mission projects undertaken by the dedicated women of the church. In this way, the event not only brings the community together but also contributes to the betterment of the locality.

Reservations for the luncheons are required and can be made either through the church office or online. The booking deadline is 1 p.m. on the Friday before each luncheon. In a time that emphasizes self-reflection and repentance, the church invites the community to partake in this event, offering an opportunity for fellowship and spiritual reflection.