WBCQ: Home to North America’s Only Rotatable Shortwave Antenna

North America’s only rotatable shortwave antenna is a technological marvel nestled in the tranquil town of Monticello, Maine. It is the pride and joy of WBCQ, a shortwave radio station owned by Allan and Angela Weiner, who also hold licenses for WXME(AM) 780 kHz and WBCQ(FM) 94.7 MHz. The uniqueness of this antenna, an AHR 4/4/0.5 model installed in 2018, lies in its capacity to transmit signals up to 500 kW, a feat that attests to its high-tech prowess.

Legacy of Ampegon AG and Cestron International

The antenna is a testament to the engineering brilliance of the now-defunct Ampegon AG, the Swiss-based company that produced it, and the technical excellence of Cestron International of Germany, which undertook its installation. Its single-shaft structure is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions while allowing for different radiation patterns with gains of up to 23 dB. This multipurpose antenna can access all shortwave bands between 6 MHz and 26 MHz and is managed by a sophisticated computer system that controls its rotation with remarkable precision.

WBCQ: Championing Free Speech Through Broadcast

WBCQ is more than just a radio station; it is a beacon of free speech, broadcasting various programs including ‘Glenn Hauser’s World of Radio’ and ‘Le Show With Harry Shearer’ on frequencies 7.490 MHz, 5.130 MHz, 3.265 MHz, and 6.160 MHz. It operates under the brand ‘Free Speech Radio,’ a policy that ensures zero censorship towards its clients’ content, thereby championing the cause of freedom of expression.

‘World’s Last Chance’: A Prophecy Awaiting Fulfilment

The antenna’s primary purpose is to broadcast ‘World’s Last Chance,’ a religious program that anticipates the return of Yahushua based on Bible prophecy. The program is aired on 9.330 MHz in multiple languages, targeting audiences in different hemispheres. With an effective radiated power (ERP) of 20 MW, the antenna is among the most potent shortwave stations in the USA, reaching international audiences with its messages of faith and prophecy. Licensed by the FCC to operate in the 5.950 MHz to 26.100 MHz range, WBCQ is a powerful voice reverberating across continents.