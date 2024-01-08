en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

WBCQ: Home to North America’s Only Rotatable Shortwave Antenna

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
WBCQ: Home to North America’s Only Rotatable Shortwave Antenna

North America’s only rotatable shortwave antenna is a technological marvel nestled in the tranquil town of Monticello, Maine. It is the pride and joy of WBCQ, a shortwave radio station owned by Allan and Angela Weiner, who also hold licenses for WXME(AM) 780 kHz and WBCQ(FM) 94.7 MHz. The uniqueness of this antenna, an AHR 4/4/0.5 model installed in 2018, lies in its capacity to transmit signals up to 500 kW, a feat that attests to its high-tech prowess.

Legacy of Ampegon AG and Cestron International

The antenna is a testament to the engineering brilliance of the now-defunct Ampegon AG, the Swiss-based company that produced it, and the technical excellence of Cestron International of Germany, which undertook its installation. Its single-shaft structure is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions while allowing for different radiation patterns with gains of up to 23 dB. This multipurpose antenna can access all shortwave bands between 6 MHz and 26 MHz and is managed by a sophisticated computer system that controls its rotation with remarkable precision.

WBCQ: Championing Free Speech Through Broadcast

WBCQ is more than just a radio station; it is a beacon of free speech, broadcasting various programs including ‘Glenn Hauser’s World of Radio’ and ‘Le Show With Harry Shearer’ on frequencies 7.490 MHz, 5.130 MHz, 3.265 MHz, and 6.160 MHz. It operates under the brand ‘Free Speech Radio,’ a policy that ensures zero censorship towards its clients’ content, thereby championing the cause of freedom of expression.

‘World’s Last Chance’: A Prophecy Awaiting Fulfilment

The antenna’s primary purpose is to broadcast ‘World’s Last Chance,’ a religious program that anticipates the return of Yahushua based on Bible prophecy. The program is aired on 9.330 MHz in multiple languages, targeting audiences in different hemispheres. With an effective radiated power (ERP) of 20 MW, the antenna is among the most potent shortwave stations in the USA, reaching international audiences with its messages of faith and prophecy. Licensed by the FCC to operate in the 5.950 MHz to 26.100 MHz range, WBCQ is a powerful voice reverberating across continents.

0
United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
Exxon Mobil to Exit California Offshore Oil Production After $2.5B Write-down
In a major development, Exxon Mobil has revealed plans to exit offshore oil production in California, a region it has been a part of for close to 50 years. The decision comes in the wake of a $2.5 billion write-down on its troubled properties in the Golden State. The write-down, a significant accounting adjustment that
Exxon Mobil to Exit California Offshore Oil Production After $2.5B Write-down
Unsealed Documents Uncover Further Insights into Jeffrey Epstein Case
1 min ago
Unsealed Documents Uncover Further Insights into Jeffrey Epstein Case
Industrial Giants to Pay $7.2 Million for Pollution in Ohio's Watershed
1 min ago
Industrial Giants to Pay $7.2 Million for Pollution in Ohio's Watershed
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
47 seconds ago
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Maine's Deadliest Mass Shooting: 911 Transcripts Reveal a Night of Terror
57 seconds ago
Maine's Deadliest Mass Shooting: 911 Transcripts Reveal a Night of Terror
Roofing Workers Discover Baby's Body in Florida Trash Bin
59 seconds ago
Roofing Workers Discover Baby's Body in Florida Trash Bin
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
47 seconds
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
2 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
2 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
2 mins
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
2 mins
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
3 mins
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
3 mins
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
3 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
3 mins
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app