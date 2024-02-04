Wayzata Residents Wrestle With Traffic Challenges Amid Electronic Sign Dilemma

Residents of a Wayzata neighborhood, including Austin Ditzler, have been grappling with traffic challenges when exiting their neighborhood via Hollybrook Road onto Central Avenue (County Road 101). This issue has been ongoing for the past four years after the Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) decision to replace a static "No Turn on Red" sign with an electronic one at the eastbound Hwy. 12 ramp.

Electronic Sign: A Boon or a Bane?

The electronic sign, designed to control traffic, goes live during specific morning and evening hours or when activated by pedestrians. However, its sporadic operation leads to increased traffic from the freeway during off times. The high volume of southbound traffic on County 101 has raised concerns over the safety and difficulty of making turns, prompting calls for longer activation times for the electronic sign or the reinstallation of the static sign.

Community Plea for Traffic Remedy

Wayzata Police Chief Mark Schultz has recognized the challenges at the intersection and supports the neighborhood's concerns, advocating for the reinstatement of a permanent "No turn on red" sign. Despite the community's plea, MnDOT spokesperson Jesse Johnson suggested that this is unlikely. He pointed out that traffic volumes have decreased over the past 20 years and there have been no crashes reported at the Hollybrook and Central Avenue intersection since the electronic sign's installation.

