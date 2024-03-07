Wayne County Historical Society Unveils New Exhibits: Vietnam War to Local Legends

The Wayne County Historical Society is set to captivate history enthusiasts once again as it reopens for the 2024 season this Saturday, with a promising lineup of five new exhibits. Located at 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster, the society offers a unique journey through America's past and the rich history of Wayne County, with tours available every Saturday.

Spotlight on History: From Vietnam to Local Heroes

At the heart of the new exhibits is a detailed exploration of America's involvement in Vietnam, spanning three decades from the first OSS officer's death in 1945 to the final American casualties in 1975. This exhibit not only recounts a crucial chapter of U.S. history but also personalizes it with artifacts from local veterans, including Sgt. James H. Ross and Seaman First Class Jack Troutman. Their personal items, a boonie hat, lighter, uniform blouse, and trident badge, offer a tangible connection to the past.

Celebrating Community Heritage

Other exhibits broaden the historical narrative to include Wayne County's own legends and milestones. These include a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Seaman Corporation, portraits of Wayne County founders, and an insight into the life of Charles W. Follis, the first African American professional football player. Additionally, visitors can expect to discover intriguing pieces from the society's earliest acquisitions and textile collection, showcasing the oddities and treasures of local history.

Preserving and Interpreting History

The Wayne County Historical Society's commitment to preserving and interpreting the history of Wayne County is evident in its diverse new exhibits. Admission is accessible, with a modest fee for adults and free entry for those under 18, ensuring the community's history is available to all. For more information on the reopening and the exhibits, visit waynehistoricalohio.org or contact the society directly.

As the Wayne County Historical Society opens its doors for the new season, it invites the public to explore the depths of history, from global conflicts like the Vietnam War to the significant contributions of local figures. Through these exhibits, the society not only educates but fosters a deeper appreciation for the past, encouraging visitors to reflect on the stories that have shaped both the nation and Wayne County. In doing so, it continues to play a vital role in the community, serving as a bridge between the past and the present.