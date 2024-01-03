Wave of Rain Expected Following Light Showers: Weather Impact Day Looms

The WDSU First Warning Weather has forecasted an anticipated wave of rain following the light showers already witnessed across the region. The Doppler radar from Slidell is currently out of service, complicating the task of accurately tracking the light rain. However, the WDSU radar is operational and indicates a light drizzle across Kenner, Metairie, the CBD, Chantilly, Marigny, New Orleans East, and the West Bank, extending south to Grand Isle. As a precautionary measure, parents are urged to equip their children with rain gear as they return to school.

Weather Conditions and Forecast

Despite the cold, breezy conditions, the day has been fairly pleasant with the sun making an appearance. However, overcast skies have ushered in light showers, with no substantial change in temperatures expected. As the main rain event approaches, winds are set to intensify, bringing moderate showers and a potential isolated thunderstorm forecasted for the morning, concluding by midday. Accumulated rainfall could range from a quarter to a half-inch, with the possibility of more in areas affected by a thunderstorm.

Road Conditions and Safety

The ensuing days will witness chilly rain coupled with strong winds, potentially creating hazardous driving conditions. The forecast suggests a glimmer of sunshine in the afternoon, with temperatures hovering in the low 50s. Thursday promises to be a pleasant day with milder winds and mid-50s temperatures, which will feel comfortable in the sun. However, another storm system is predicted to arrive on Friday, potentially disrupting the evening commute with warmer temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Weekend Weather and Beyond

The weekend promises to be enjoyable, but attention is shifting towards the following Monday, which poses the potential for strong, possibly severe storms. The area is already under a risk and has been marked as a weather impact day. In the meantime, Massachusetts is bracing for a severe nor’easter and a possible snowstorm this weekend. A storm system is about to hit the west coast, traversing the country and gaining strength over the southeastern states, bringing the potential for a significant snow and wind event. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut could be facing their first major winter storm of the season, with the possibility of substantial snowfall.