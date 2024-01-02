Wausau’s Unseasonably Low December Snowfall and Incoming Weather Changes

In a departure from typical winter conditions, the city of Wausau, Wisconsin, reported a historically low snowfall in December, receiving less than three inches throughout the month. This unusual dearth of snow earned December a place in the record books as the 8th least snowy month in Wausau’s history.

A Winter Resembling Spring

Rather than the expected blanket of white, Wausau’s weather has been unseasonably warm, more reminiscent of March than the frosty early-January season. The highest single-day snowfall was a mere 1.5 inches on December 3rd, further emphasizing the atypical weather pattern.

Shift in Weather Patterns Predicted

However, meteorologists predict a change in the weather narrative. A fast-moving storm system is expected to march into the region over the coming weekend. This storm may cause some travel disruptions from Saturday into Sunday, a crucial consideration for residents and visitors alike.

Anticipation of Further Storms

But the weather drama doesn’t end there. There’s anticipation of an additional storm system early next week, currently thousands of miles away over the Pacific Ocean. Although the exact impact of this potential storm remains uncertain, it could bring heavy snowfall to the Wausau region. Meteorologists urge caution, noting that weather models for mid to long-range forecasts can change rapidly, and the exact path of the storm will be instrumental in determining which areas might bear the brunt of the snow.

As Wausau and surrounding areas await the potential storm, they remain in a speculative phase regarding the possibility of significant snowfall. The track of the surface low could even affect regions such as Chicago or Detroit, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the weather and its wide-reaching effects.