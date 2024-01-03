Wausau Community United: The Winter Recess Project Warms Students

A wave of warmth and compassion has swept across the Wausau community in Wisconsin. The local community, embodying the spirit of unity and empathy, has rallied to assist students in need of warm winter clothing through a heartening initiative, The Winter Recess Project. This project was born out of a need to ensure all students have the necessary clothing to safely venture out during winter recess. Prior to this, students lacking proper winter gear, including boots, jackets, gloves, and snow pants, were obliged to stay indoors.

The Winter Recess Project Shines on Sunrise 7

The Winter Recess Project, which earned a spotlight on Sunrise 7, surpassed its goal by collecting a generous bounty of 233 winter clothing items. The beneficiaries of this goodwill were students of all elementary and two middle schools in the Wausau School District. The Woodson YMCA leveraged its community standing to serve as the collection point, inviting people to select tags from a tree and purchase the specified items for students.

Land Art and The Role of Local Businesses

Local businesses, too, played their part in this charitable endeavor, with Land Art, a notable landscaping business, contributing 14 items. The collected items were swiftly delivered to the schools by the YMCA, ensuring that the much-needed winter gear reached the students at the earliest.

YMCA’s Ongoing Winter Efforts

However, the YMCA’s engagement with winter aid is not a new phenomenon. The Wausau YMCA has been hosting a mitten and hat drive for over six years, knitting together a safety net of warmth and care for those in need. These handmade mittens, hats, and scarves find their way to several charitable organizations, including the Hager House, The Women’s Community Center, and The Salvation Army.

The crafting of these essential winter items is supported by local crafters from The Landing, a local crafting center. This collaboration of community effort and artisanal skill is set to continue throughout the winter, providing a beacon of hope and warmth against the harsh winter chill.