Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Record Participation

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
On New Year’s Day, the city of Waukegan, Illinois, basked in the brisk winter chill as over 540 participants plunged into the icy embrace of Lake Michigan. This event marked the 25th anniversary of the Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge, a testament to the community’s unwavering commitment to supporting Special Recreation Services of Lake County.

Community Spirit Comes Alive

The event, jointly hosted by the City of Waukegan and the Waukegan Park District, raised approximately $18,500. This spirited gathering served dual purposes: to raise funds for a noble cause and to ring in the new year with a communal celebration. Waukegan’s Mayor, Ann Taylor, joined the community, underscoring the unity and shared dedication of this lakeside city.

Ensuring Safety Amidst Fun

As participants braced themselves for the bracing cold, the Waukegan Fire Department was on standby, clad in insulated suits and prepared to dive into action if necessary. This careful balance between revelry and responsibility ensured the event’s success and the safety of all involved.

Diverse Participation

Among the plungers was Jeremiah Johnson, the president of the Park District Board of Commissioners, and North Chicago Police Officer Luis Bettasso, who noted the water wasn’t as chilly as anticipated. Nancy Elenbaas, a regular participant, paid homage to a personal tradition by donning her mother’s fur coat for the plunge. Meanwhile, Jo Ann Flores-Deter, who serendipitously joined the plunge a quarter-century ago, continued the tradition with her children, contributing significantly to the funds raised over the years. The Waukegan Public Schools Foundation also sponsored the event, with board members taking the plunge to support local students with special needs.

In its 25th year, the Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge stands as a sterling example of community spirit and generosity, proving that even in the frosty depths of winter, the warmth of human compassion and unity can prevail.

