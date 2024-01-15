Waterfront Rescue Mission Opens Cold Weather Shelter in Pensacola

In the coastal city of Pensacola, Florida, the Waterfront Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its cold weather shelter on Monday, January 15, commencing operations from 4 p.m. The initiative aims to provide temporary refuge to individuals in need during times when the temperature plunges below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Providing Shelter in Times of Need

The shelter is dedicated to offering a safe and warm environment for men, women, and children who find themselves seeking protection from the harsh winter conditions. Men have the opportunity to avail the shelter's services at no cost. The mission is also coordinating with ReEntry Alliance Pensacola to facilitate overnight accommodation for women and children.

Commitment to Aid in Any Circumstance

In situations where overnight accommodation proves unattainable, the mission remains steadfast in its commitment to provide shelter, regardless of circumstances, particularly during critical cold weather emergencies.

A Refuge During the Day

In addition to its role as an overnight shelter, the mission will also function as a warming center during the day. This service is open to all individuals in need of a warm space to stay, further asserting the mission's role in providing essential care for those in need during the colder months.