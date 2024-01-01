Waterfront Property with an Unusual Twist: Not Suitable for Sleeping Listed for $375,000

A waterfront property with an unusual caveat has been listed for sale. The property, priced at $375,000, is unsuitable for use as a sleeping quarters—a unique characteristic that is not often seen on the market. This peculiarity, intriguing to some, may pose as a disadvantage to others depending on the potential buyer’s intentions.

Florida’s Diverse Waterfront Offerings

Waterfront properties in Florida are diverse, ranging from residential lots to homes in various counties including Putnam, Taylor, Walton, Bay, Dixie, Pasco, Hendry, Sarasota, DeSoto, Lake, Marion, Citrus, Sumter, Levy, and Charlotte. Locations such as Inverness, Labelle, Fort Denaud, Lady Lake, Micanopy, Mexico Beach, Chiefland, Steinhatchee, Perry, and Punta Gorda host these properties, offering potential buyers a plethora of options.

The Property with a Twist

The $375,000 property, located near the Columbia River, lacks details on bedrooms and bathrooms, prohibiting it from being used for residential purposes. Despite this, the property presents an opportunity for potential buyers to repurpose it for commercial or recreational uses. This peculiar listing encapsulates the diverse range of offerings in the waterfront real estate market, catering to a wide spectrum of tastes and requirements.

Waterfront Properties in Oklahoma

Interestingly, Oklahoma also hosts a selection of waterfront properties for sale. The diversity of these listings includes a home with a history prior to the state’s founding, a 2-story vinyl sided home on 5 acres, a luxury barndominium near Lake Texoma, a nice brick home on 2 acres, a stone ranch home with a large shop on 20 fenced acres, a 2-story lake area property, and a unique church property in West O Main.