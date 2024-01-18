Water Management Takes Center Stage at 'What's Up Down South' Economic Summit

In the backdrop of the 28th annual 'What's Up Down South' Economic Summit in St. George, a critical issue was brought into sharp focus: the inextricable link between water and the economy. Zach Renstrom, the general manager of Washington County Water Conservancy District, underscored the importance of vigilant management of the Virgin River basin, the lifeline of the county's water supply, in the face of escalating growth and demand.

Advertisment

Water: The Pillar of Prosperity

Renstrom warned of the potential economic fallout if water management was neglected, highlighting how vital industries such as construction, which forms 30% of the local economy, could crumble. This could trigger broader economic repercussions, affecting livelihoods and the economic health of the region. He credited past water projects, like the Sand Hollow Reservoir, for helping the county weather arid years and expressed concern over the current winter's low snowpack levels.

Conservation: A Future-Proof Strategy

Advertisment

Amid the backdrop of a potential water shortage that could stall growth, Renstrom outlined a 20-year conservation plan, now in its 19th year, to sustain and conserve water. This comprehensive plan includes water-efficient construction standards, landscaping rebates for adopting xeriscaping, and a regional water reuse system for outdoor and agricultural watering. Such proactive measures are vital in ensuring that the county's water resources can support its growing needs.

Projects and Priorities

Renstrom also touched upon the Lake Powell Pipeline project, which is still underway but not the primary focus due to other immediate priorities. Commissioner Gil Almquist echoed Renstrom’s sentiments, backing the district's conservation efforts as a means to extend the usable duration of water resources for future growth. The decisions made today will determine whether water becomes a constraint or continues to be a catalyst for the region's prosperity.