Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Collierville, Tennessee

In the quiet suburban town of Collierville, Tennessee, residents of Greencliff Road were awoken on Friday morning by an unexpected disruption. A water main break, reported just after 9:15 a.m., resulted in a sudden and significant interruption in water service for approximately 30 to 40 customers in the community. The local authorities, including the Town of Collierville and MLGW, were on the scene shortly after the incident was reported, undertaking immediate efforts to address and repair the damage.

Impact and Response

The water main break has caused considerable inconvenience for the affected residents, who are experiencing low water pressure or a complete lack of water supply. The local authorities have been working diligently to resolve the issue. However, as of the time of this report, no specific timeline has been provided for when full service will be restored. The Town of Collierville has remained silent on the estimated time frame for the completion of repair work. In the meantime, MLGW has been responding to the crisis with due seriousness, already having dealt with nearly 30 water main breaks since Saturday.

In light of the ongoing issue, both commercial customers and property owners have been urged by MLGW to check their buildings for leaks. This proactive approach is aimed at preventing further water main breaks and ensuring the stability of the water supply in the area. To report any suspected water main breaks, customers have been directed to contact 901-528-4465. This measure, while necessary, further underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency of the response.