Watchdog Raises Concern Over CCP-Linked Ownership of U.S. Farmland

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), a federal watchdog, has raised the alarm over the Biden administration's monitoring, or lack thereof, of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked entities acquiring American farmland. The GAO's investigation has underscored a concerning trend: A growing number of foreign entities, particularly those with ties to China, are buying up U.S. agricultural land. However, the government's oversight of these transactions appears to be falling short, raising national security concerns.

Weaknesses in Tracking Foreign Ownership

The GAO's investigation has found that the Biden administration is not adequately tracking foreign ownership of American farmland, an issue that may have serious implications for national security. According to the watchdog, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has not consistently shared timely data on foreign investments in U.S. agricultural land, a requirement under the 1978 Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA).

The GAO's investigation has highlighted flaws in the USDA's processes to collect, track, and report key information. As per the most recent data, foreign investment in U.S. agricultural land has grown to approximately 40 million acres as of 2021. Specifically, Chinese agricultural investment in the U.S. skyrocketed tenfold between 2009 and 2016.

Implications for National Security

The GAO's report also sheds light on the potential national security threats posed by foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. Foreign entities linked to the CCP owning American farmland might give them undue influence over American agriculture and food security. Additionally, the ownership of land near sensitive locations such as military bases or critical infrastructure could pose a risk.

Call for Increased Oversight

The GAO's warning necessitates a re-evaluation of the current oversight mechanisms. It is imperative for the Biden administration to ensure transparency in such transactions and adequately address national security considerations. The increasing foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land, particularly by CCP-linked entities, calls for more stringent regulations or enforcement mechanisms to safeguard U.S. interests.