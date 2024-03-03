Watch 'Alone in the Dark' Premiere Free: Novi Brown, Terrell Carter Star on Lifetime

Tonight marks the premiere of 'Alone in the Dark', a gripping Lifetime movie starring Novi Brown and Terrell Carter, set to air at 8 p.m. Eastern. This narrative unfolds around Bri, portrayed by Novi Brown, who is navigating life after divorcing her criminal husband and is under house arrest for his crimes. Adding to her turmoil is a stalker who has eerily managed to gain control over her home. The film promises suspense and intrigue, as Bri must confront these daunting challenges.

Stream for Free on Various Platforms

For viewers eager to catch the premiere without a hitch, several streaming services including Philo, Frndly, and DirectTV Stream offer free trials to new subscribers, making it easy to watch 'Alone in the Dark' at no cost. Additionally, Sling TV is extending a promotional offer to new customers, providing a budget-friendly option to enjoy not only this movie but also a wide array of other channels. It's a perfect opportunity for movie enthusiasts to delve into a night of suspense without the commitment of a subscription.

Subscription Details Post-Trial

Should viewers find the services compelling and choose not to cancel before the free trial ends, the subscription rates vary. Philo provides access to over 70 channels at $25 per month, offering a broad spectrum of entertainment options. For those seeking more extensive choices, DirectTV Stream's package includes more than 75 channels of news, entertainment, and sports for $74.99 per month. Sling TV, with its promotional offer, cuts the price in half for the first month, presenting an appealing choice for newcomers. Lastly, Frndly caters to a more budget-conscious audience, offering over 40 channels, both live and on-demand, at $6.99 per month.

Confronting the Darkness

'Alone in the Dark' not only promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience but also sheds light on the complexities of starting over under the shadow of past relationships and crimes. Bri's story is a poignant reminder of the strength required to face unseen threats, especially when they invade the sanctity of one's home. As viewers tune in to Bri's journey, they will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats, pondering the implications of trust, security, and resilience in the face of adversity.