Waste Connections Announces Q4 2023 Financial Results Schedule and Upcoming Investor Conferences

Waste Connections, Inc., a leading provider of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal services, and resource recovery, has outlined its financial reporting schedule for the fourth quarter of 2023 and investor conference calls for Q1 2024. The company’s financial results for Q4 2023 will be released after the stock market closes on February 13, 2024, with an investor conference call following on February 14, 2024.

Access for Interested Parties

Those interested in the investor conference call can access a live audio webcast through the Waste Connections investor relations website. Preregistration is required, with dial-in instructions provided upon successful registration. Furthermore, a replay of the call will be available until February 21, 2024, ensuring that interested parties have ample time to review the discussions.

Investor Conferences in Q1 2024

Waste Connections has also announced its participation in a series of investor conferences across the first quarter of 2024. These events will be held in various locations including Toronto, Whistler, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and New York. Attendees can expect to engage with the company’s executives and gain insights into Waste Connections’ strategic direction and performance.

Commitment to ESG Initiatives

As part of its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, Waste Connections aims to create long-term value by reducing emissions, enhancing resource recovery, and improving safety and employee engagement. In alignment with this commitment, any presentation slides for the upcoming investor conferences will be uploaded to the company’s website ahead of the scheduled presentations, ensuring transparency and accessibility.