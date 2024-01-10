Washington's Winter Dilemma: Blizzard Conditions and Legal Complications over Unattended Running Vehicles

Winter in Eastern Washington took a severe turn recently as mild conditions gave way to plummeting temperatures. The advent of snowfall and a rare blizzard warning have ushered in chilly mornings and the need for snow tires and chains in certain regions. This weather transition has prompted residents to consider leaving their vehicles running unattended for warming purposes. However, they face a potential legal hurdle as the state law of Washington generally prohibits this practice with the exception of unaddressed remote start scenarios.

Advertisment

A Legal Conundrum

The Revised Code of Washington stipulates specific steps to avoid infractions related to leaving an engine on and unattended. While there might be some leniency on private property, local law enforcement discourages this practice due to the high incidence of vehicle thefts. Washington ranks fourth in vehicle thefts across the U.S., with over 21,000 reported cases in the first half of the year alone. This statistic makes the practice a significant concern for car owners.

Blizzard Impacts and Highway Closures

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the blizzard in the mountainous regions of Oregon and Washington has led to power outages, highway closures, and ski resort shutdowns. The Washington Department of Transportation was forced to close two mountain passes due to high winds and poor visibility. The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for the Oregon and Washington Cascades, forecasting snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches along with gusty winds. The severe weather conditions have further magnified the legal implications for unattended, running vehicles in Eastern Washington.

Unattended Running Vehicles: A Legal and Safety Risk

Residents grappling with the cold are urged to heed these restrictions and advisories, not just for fear of legal repercussions, but also to prevent their vehicles from being added to the growing list of thefts. These circumstances highlight the need for effective legislation that addresses the issue of remote start scenarios and provides clear guidelines for residents. Until then, Eastern Washington's vehicle owners will need to navigate this challenging terrain, balancing the need for warmth against the risks of theft and legal infractions.