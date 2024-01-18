Washington's Whatcom County Braces for More Snow, Potential Flooding

Winter's icy grip on Whatcom County, Washington State, shows no signs of slackening, with the National Weather Service forecasting an additional inch of snow for the Bellingham area on Thursday, January 18th. The icy onslaught is set to continue, morphing into a wintry mix of snow, rain, and sleet into Friday morning, before temperatures rise to the low 40s by Friday afternoon.

Preventative Measures Amidst Winter Conditions

In anticipation of flooding as the snow melts over the weekend, authorities are advising residents to clear storm drains. Despite the severe weather, Wednesday, January 17th saw only one major crash involving a semi-truck on I-5 in Ferndale. In response to these conditions, the Bellingham Police are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

Community Support During Severe Weather

Meanwhile, a network of overnight warming shelters is providing much-needed respite for residents weathering the severe conditions. These shelters, located in Bellingham, Ferndale, and on the Lummi Nation reservation, are operating specific hours and conditions. For those on the reservation, transportation is being provided by Lummi Transit.

Weather Impact on Daily Life

As the harsh winter conditions persist, daily life in Whatcom County has been disrupted. Schools and colleges have been shuttered, flight operations at Bellingham International Airport faced challenges and public bus services have been suspended. The severe weather has also impacted local businesses, limiting services and prompting officials to ask residents to stay off the roads due to compact snow and ice. Despite the challenges, the Mt Baker Ski Area reported pristine powder conditions with 11 inches of new snow, offering a silver lining for skiing enthusiasts.