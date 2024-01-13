Washington State University Invites Public to Name New Apple Cultivar

In a bid to engage the public in a unique and exciting way, Washington State University (WSU) is set to launch a naming competition for a new apple cultivar, currently known as WA 64. The initiative, announced by Jeremy Tamsen, WSU’s director of innovation and commercialization, is a departure from the traditional method of hiring a marketing firm for naming, as was the case with the Cosmic Crisp apple launched in 2019.

A New Approach to Naming

WSU’s innovative approach aims to keep the public intrigued and invested in the new apple before it becomes commercially available. A website dedicated to facilitating public involvement in the naming process will be launched by the end of the month. The first commercial sale of the apple trees is slated for 2026, with the apples expected to grace market shelves in 2029.

Invoking Local Culture

While open to suggestions from all quarters, the university expresses particular interest in names that echo WSU or Washington culture. Names drawn from Native American languages, for instance, would serve as a nod to the region’s rich cultural heritage. To collect name ideas, WSU teams will be attending state events over the coming months.

Meet WA 64: A Crunchy Delight

The new apple cultivar, WA 64, is a hybrid offspring of the Honeycrisp and Pink Lady apple varieties. It boasts attributes such as crunchiness, firmness after storage, a pink blush, and a yellow background. These qualities set it apart, promising a fresh and delightful taste experience for apple lovers when it finally hits the market.