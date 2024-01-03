en English
Transportation

Washington State Department of Transportation Shifts Focus to Amtrak Cascades Amid Low Ridership

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Despite not receiving the requested $198 million for its ultra-high-speed rail project, the Washington State Department of Transportation is refocusing its efforts on implementing the Long Range Plan for the Amtrak Cascades. The plan, which includes dedicated passenger track with speeds of up to 110 mph, aims to increase the number of daily round-trip journeys between Seattle and Portland, as well as between Seattle and Vancouver. The Master Agreement outlines the terms for implementing improvements and the necessity to repurpose funds to get Amtrak plan projects shovel-ready.

Ridership Numbers for the Oregon Corridor

The 2022 Cascades Performance Report offered insights into the ridership numbers for the Oregon corridor, particularly the Eugene to Portland segment, which saw 46,000 passengers. The segment south of Portland to somewhere within the Portland to Seattle route accommodated 45,000 passengers. This equates to approximately 63 riders per trip, based on the capacity of 2 Talgo cars or 1 Horizon coach.

Waiting for the 2023 Report

While these figures do not indicate robust ridership, the recommendation is to hold off on any significant service decisions until the 2023 report is released. The Fiscal Year 2023, however, recorded record ridership in Albany with 45,000 passengers, Eugene with 123,000 passengers, and Salem with 73,000 passengers, marking the highest numbers since at least 2010.

Unspecified Directionality

The breakdown of these numbers in terms of directionality to points north or south of Portland or towards California is not specified. The data for these records can be found on the Great American Stations website.

Transportation Travel & Tourism United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

