Washington Settles Lawsuit for $7.5M Over Unsafe Water at Sex Offender Facility

On March 5, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) reached a $7.5 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing the state of providing unsafe water to residents at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island. The facility, designed for the civil commitment of sex offenders deemed too dangerous to release, became the center of controversy after complaints emerged about the water quality, described by one resident as the color of "mild coffee." Brett Purtzer, representing the plaintiffs, emphasized the state's duty to protect and provide for them, a responsibility he argues was neglected.

Advertisment

Background and Legal Battle

The lawsuit, initiated in 2016 by residents of the Special Commitment Center, brought to light concerns over the facility's water quality. The legal proceedings revealed a stark disagreement between the plaintiffs and the state, with DSHS maintaining the water's safety despite residents' complaints. The settlement, according to DSHS, is not an admission of wrongdoing but a strategy to avoid the costs of a protracted jury trial. The resolution will allocate $7.5 million among approximately 200 current and former residents, with each eligible individual receiving $263 for every month spent on McNeil Island, after legal fees.

Impacts and Improvements

Advertisment

In response to the lawsuit and subsequent settlement, the Department of Corrections has upgraded the water system at the Special Commitment Center, ensuring that the water is now clean and safe for consumption. Despite the improvements, the settlement serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by individuals in civil commitment facilities, who, as Purtzer notes, are not serving prison sentences but have been convicted and served their time. The settlement not only compensates the affected residents but also highlights the importance of maintaining basic living standards within state-run facilities.

Looking Forward

The settlement marks a critical step towards addressing past grievances and improving living conditions for residents of the Special Commitment Center. As the state moves forward, this case underscores the necessity of vigilant oversight and swift action to rectify any deficiencies in care or infrastructure within such facilities. Moreover, it raises broader questions about the treatment and rights of individuals in civil commitment, sparking a dialogue on how best to balance public safety concerns with the humane treatment of those under state care.