Washington Sets New Financial Bar for Oil Spill Response

The Washington Department of Ecology is taking decisive steps to safeguard its environment from oil spills. The entity has proposed a new set of regulations aiming to ensure that oil handlers in the state possess the necessary financial muscle to respond effectively to oil spills.

Scope of the New Regulations

The rules, once adopted, would apply to a wide range of entities involved in the oil handling business including pipelines, oil handling facilities, terminals, and even large vessels. The directive to institute these rules came straight from the Washington Legislature in 2022, underscoring the state's commitment to establishing financial responsibility requirements for the aforementioned entities.

Financial Requirements

The proposed financial responsibility ranges from $500,000 to $1 billion for vessels, the sum depending on their type and size. For oil handling facilities, which encompasses refineries, terminals, and pipelines, the requirement ranges from $5 million to $300 million.

Public Funds Protection

Carlos Clements, the program manager for Ecology's Spill Prevention, Preparedness, and Response program, made it clear that public funds should not be the fallback option to cover the costs of spills that inflict damage to the state's economy and environment.

The state of Washington currently operates on a 'polluter pays' principle but lacks a certification program to verify oil handlers' financial capability for spill response. The newly proposed rules aim to fill this gap, ensuring a robust safety net for the environment and economic stability.

Comparison with Federal Requirements

Interestingly, the proposed state requirements are more stringent than federal financial responsibility requirements, which only apply to vessels and carry lower limits. The new rules, once in effect, will not cap the liability for oil spill cleanup and damages in Washington, further solidifying the state's stance on environmental protection.

Public Participation

The public is invited to review the proposed regulations, submit comments online until March 8, and participate in online public hearings scheduled for February. This move underscores the transparency and inclusivity of the process, allowing voices from all corners of the state to be heard.