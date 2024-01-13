en English
Travel & Tourism

Washington City Sky Ignites with Up & Away Hot Air Balloon Festival

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Washington City Sky Ignites with Up & Away Hot Air Balloon Festival

As dawn broke over Washington City, the third annual Up & Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival commenced under a chilly 21-degree morning at the Staheli Family Farm. Over 25 hot air balloons, emblazoned with a spectrum of colors, ignited their fiery burners, casting a warm glow that seemed to defy the cold as they filled the sky in a stunning display of vibrancy.

The Art of Hot Air Ballooning

The spectacle of the hot air balloons, stretching from compact bundles into majestic fully-inflated aircrafts, was a sight to behold. Assisted by large fans and gas burners, each balloon expanded to an astonishing volume of about 70,000 cubic feet. The festival attendees, undeterred by the cold, watched in awe as these balloons, like giant sleeping dragons, were roused and transformed by the heat of the burners.

A Festival Beyond Ballooning

Organized by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, the Up & Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival is more than just a ballooning event. The festival also features a car show, a smorgasbord of food trucks catering to every palate, and a music event, offering entertainment options that cater to a wide range of interests.

Anticipation for the Grand Finale

Though the balloons have landed for now, the festivities are far from over. The balloons are scheduled to take flight again on Saturday morning, promising another round of breathtaking visuals. But the real highlight of the festival is set to occur at the Washington County Legacy Park in Hurricane. After sundown, a spectacular concert will be held, and the skies will be lit up with a mesmerizing balloon glow display, a fitting finale to a festival that celebrates the joy of soaring above the ordinary.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

