Washington C.H. Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests and Citations

Several individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. The individuals, each considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, have been implicated in a variety of offenses ranging from license forfeiture suspension to failing to yield at an intersection.

Details of Arrests and Citations

On January 14, Katie L. Rice received a citation for a license forfeiture suspension while Madeline X. Walls was cited for failing to assure a clear distance ahead. Matthew Broughton was cited for failing to yield at an intersection, and Emily D. Stires received a non-compliance suspension citation. In addition, Brandon Powers was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant while Kaleb Kelch was arrested for criminal damaging and possession of criminal tools. Jeffrey D. Gorman and James E. Mahaffey were cited for backing without safety and a stop sign violation respectively. David A. Bennett was also arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Incidents from Earlier Dates

On January 10, Richard G. Tolle II and Gary L. Curnutte were both cited for non-compliance suspension, and Luke A. Haldorf was arrested on a felony bench warrant from Montgomery County. Further back, Earl Wesley Nixon II, a 57-year-old Fayette County man, was charged with kidnapping, strangulation, and aggravated assault following an incident in the 2000 block of US 22 West. Nixon, who reportedly refused to let the victim leave the residence, held the victim at gunpoint, and assaulted the victim as they were trying to gather personal belongings and leave, was taken into custody after arrest warrants were issued and a search warrant was executed at his residence. Nixon is currently being held on bond in the Fayette County Jail as the investigation continues.

Previous Incident at State Street MBTA Station

In an unrelated event, the police department arrested a man at the State Street MBTA station after he was reported to be allegedly flashing a gun at a group of youngsters. Although no firearm was found on the suspect, he was discovered to have numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest, including past charges of Assault & Battery on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody and transported to Transit Police headquarters for booking.