Washer Debuts 'You’re Also a Jerk' Single, Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Brooklyn-based indie band Washer has made a striking return with a new single 'You’re Also a Jerk', part of their upcoming two-track EP 'Come Back As a Bug'. The band, known for their raw and introspective sound, is set to release this new material next month through Exploding In Sound Records. Coupled with the announcement of new tour dates, this marks an exciting phase for the band and their fans alike, five years after their last album.
Behind the Music
Mike Quigley, the driving force behind Washer, sheds light on the inspiration behind 'You’re Also a Jerk'. According to Quigley, the song delves into the complexities of self-criticism and its tendency to spiral into a counterproductive loop. This thematic exploration is not new for Washer, whose discography often navigates the darker terrains of the human psyche with a blend of wit and melancholy. The upcoming EP, 'Come Back As a Bug', promises to continue this tradition, offering fans a deeper dive into the band's evolving narrative.
New Horizons
Accompanying the release of 'You’re Also a Jerk', Washer has announced a series of tour dates for 2023. The band is slated to perform in several key cities, including their home base of Brooklyn, Washington DC, and Nashville, among others. These live shows are highly anticipated, serving as both a reunion with long-time fans and an opportunity to attract new listeners. The tour not only marks Washer's return to the stage but also celebrates the enduring appeal of their music in the indie scene.
A Look Ahead
As Washer prepares to release 'Come Back As a Bug' and embark on their 2023 tour, fans are eager to experience the band's latest work and see them perform live. The single 'You’re Also a Jerk' is just a glimpse of what's to come, offering a promising indication of the band's continued growth and relevance in the music industry. With their distinctive sound and introspective lyrics, Washer is poised to captivate audiences once again, proving that good things come to those who wait.
The anticipation surrounding Washer's new EP and tour signifies more than just the band's return; it underscores the lasting connection between artists and their audience. As fans gear up to experience 'Come Back As a Bug' and catch Washer on tour, the band's journey serves as a testament to the power of music to evolve, connect, and endure.