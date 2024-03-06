Warner Theatre's Moonlight Flight Gala: A Night of Jazz, Auctions, and Future Unveiling

Warner Theatre's annual celebration, Moonlight Flight Gala, is set to dazzle attendees on May 18, 5 p.m., at the Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, Torrington. Featuring hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and the smooth tunes of MJ Vaciaunas, the gala promises an evening filled with entertainment and elegance. As the night progresses, guests will be treated to a dinner accompanied by the Gatsby Gang Jazz Band, a live auction, and a presentation that will chart the Warner's future course.

Evening Highlights and Entertainment

The gala kicks off with a cocktail hour where guests can mingle, sign up for parties, and participate in a silent auction, setting the stage for an evening of fundraising and celebration. The spotlight then shifts to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre for an open bar, sumptuous dinner, and live performances by the Gatsby Gang Jazz Band. This segment of the evening not only promises fun and frolic but also showcases the Warner Theatre's commitment to providing high-quality entertainment.

Auction and Presentation

One of the gala's focal points is the live auction, an exciting opportunity for attendees to bid on exclusive items and experiences. The proceeds from the auction play a crucial role in supporting the theatre's operations and future programming. The evening's crescendo arrives with a presentation unveiling the Warner Theatre's path forward, offering guests a glimpse into the strategic plans and initiatives designed to enhance its role in the community.

Ticket Information and Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets for the Moonlight Flight Gala are priced at $200 per person, with options available for table reservations and sponsorship. Those interested in supporting the Warner Theatre's grand affair can contact Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020 for more details. This event not only serves as a significant fundraiser but also as a testament to the community's support and commitment to the arts.

The Warner Theatre's Moonlight Flight Gala stands as a beacon of cultural enrichment and community engagement. As attendees look forward to an evening of jazz, auctions, and revelations about the theatre's future, the gala exemplifies the power of collective support in fostering the arts. As Torrington anticipates this grand celebration, the Warner Theatre is poised to embark on a journey of growth and innovation, bolstered by the unwavering backing of its patrons and supporters.