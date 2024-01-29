Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Downgraded Amid Revised Financial Forecasts

In a significant turn of events, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall has revised his view on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), downgrading the company's shares from 'overweight' to 'equal weight.' This decision coincides with a drop in his stock price target, plunging from $16 to a modest $12. This shift in perspective has caused the streaming platform to undergo a 1.7% reduction in value, impacting not just the company but also investors who have stakes in WBD.

Revising Financial Forecasts

Cahall's decision was underpinned by a recalibration of his financial forecasts for WBD. Once optimistic of deleveraging with multiple expansion, Cahall has now pivoted to an outlook of lower earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) with a constant multiple. This new perspective paints a bleaker picture of WBD's financial future, impacting investor confidence and stock valuation.

Shifting M&A Perspective

A notable withdrawal by Cahall is his earlier speculation about a potential acquisition of WBD by Comcast. In an election year, when Comcast has traditionally shown less interest, Cahall now sees reduced probability of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. This outlook has been reinforced by the perceived risks associated with a potential acquisition of a peer like Paramount Global or its assets, such as CBS. Cahall cautions that investors may not tolerate additional debt that would likely accompany such a move.

Forecasting Earnings Challenges

Looking ahead, Cahall forecasts earnings challenges for WBD in 2024 and 2025, prompting reductions in his earnings predictions for the company by 5% and 7%, respectively. He pinpoints an industry trend of returning to licensing programming to third parties, like Netflix, as a potential boost to EBITDA and free cash flow. However, such a move could undermine engagement on WBD's own streaming service, Max, creating a delicate balancing act for the company's management between maximizing direct-to-consumer services and reaping the financial rewards of licensing agreements.