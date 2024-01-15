Warming Up Cars in Cold Weather: Minnesota's Misconceptions and Best Practices

Minnesota's frosty winters have long had residents firing up their engines well before hitting the road. Yet, according to Triple-A, this practice of warming up cars for extended periods is unnecessary with modern vehicles. Contrary to popular belief, today's cars need only about 30 seconds of idling - the same time it would take to buckle up.

Modern Engines and Fuel Injection Systems

Modern vehicles are equipped with electronic fuel injection systems that provide the perfect mix of fuel and air. This feature eliminates the need for the lengthy warm-up times that were a norm for older vehicles with carburetors. Extended idling, once a safeguard against engine damage, is now a relic of the past.

Remote Start: A Key Exception

While warming up your car is not illegal on private property such as driveways or private parking lots, using a remote start is an exception. This is because it doesn't involve a key in the ignition. However, this comfort comes with a caveat. If a car is stolen while warming up, insurance companies may be reluctant to cover the loss.

Advice from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advises that only vintage vehicles need a warm-up due to their carburetor systems. These older systems required warming to achieve the correct air-fuel mixture and prevent stalling. Excessive idling can also cause harm to modern cars, damaging cylinders, spark plugs, and emissions.

As Minnesotans brace for the winter, they must also remember to maintain their vehicles properly. Tips include checking tire pressures, ensuring the car has gas, clearing the windshield and wiper blades for better visibility, and keeping a good battery and safety kit in the car. Adherence to these practices, along with the newfound knowledge of engine warming, can ensure a safe and comfortable journey on the frosty Minnesota roads.