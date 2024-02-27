Warm Winter Doesn't Deter Highground's Annual Veterans Retreat: Adaptation and Community Support Shine

When winter failed to deliver its snowy bounty, The Highground Winter Retreat for Veterans, held from February 2nd to 4th, showcased the resilience and adaptability of organizers and participants alike. Originally slated for snowshoeing, the event's activities were swiftly modified to include hiking among other non-snow-dependent events, ensuring that the retreat could go on. Highlighted by an ice fishing workshop on Lake Arbutus, the retreat, funded by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and supported by myriad donors, highlighted the importance of community and physical activity for mental health during the colder months. With plans for the 4th Annual Winter Retreat already underway for 2025, The Highground continues to affirm its dedication to supporting Veterans through engaging and therapeutic events.

Adapting to the Challenge

Despite the unseasonably warm weather leading to a lack of snow, the retreat staff and volunteers did not see this as a setback but rather an opportunity to adapt and innovate. Hiking replaced snowshoeing as the primary outdoor activity, allowing Veterans to explore the scenic trails of The Highground. The retreat's standout event, an ice fishing workshop, was made possible through collaboration with local fishermen and sponsorship from Borton Construction. This not only offered a memorable experience for the attendees but also underscored the community's commitment to supporting Veterans.

Engagement and Therapy

Apart from physical activities, the retreat provided various workshops aimed at offering support and new skills. These included woodworking, hand-carved walking stick making, Neurographic Art, and post-traumatic stress (PTS) management. Led by experts and dedicated volunteers, these workshops were instrumental in providing therapeutic benefits and fostering a sense of community among the Veterans. The success of these activities highlights the retreat's holistic approach to Veteran support, emphasizing physical engagement, mental health care, and social interaction.

Looking Forward

The Highground's efforts to support Veterans through its annual Winter Retreat exemplify the organization's commitment to enriching the lives of those who have served. With the planning for the next Winter Retreat already in motion, The Highground invites businesses specializing in winter outdoor activities and supporters to contribute to the success of future events. This forward-looking stance not only anticipates the continuation of a cherished tradition but also opens the door for more Veterans to experience the therapeutic benefits and camaraderie that the retreat offers.

For more information on the retreat and how to support or participate in future events, visit The Highground's website or follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheHighgroundVeteransMemorial.