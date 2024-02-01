Warm Weather Forces Suspension of Annual Wolf-Moose Study at Isle Royale

The annual wolf-moose count at Isle Royale National Park has been put on hold for the first time in over six decades due to unusually high temperatures. The island, set in Lake Superior between Minnesota and Canada, offers a rare opportunity for wildlife biologists to observe the natural behaviors of wolves and moose, free from human intervention. The team from Michigan Tech University, under the leadership of Sarah Hoy, has been conducting this study since 1958, with the only other interruption happening in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unseasonably Warm Weather Halts Survey

This year's survey kicked off on January 19 and was slated to run through March, with observations of the animal populations being made from the air. However, the National Park Services decided to halt the operation on February 7 when the area's temperatures, which have been averaging 20 degrees above the usual figures since January 24, caused the ice to become dangerously thin. This unexpected situation posed a risk to the scientists and their ski-planes.

Helicopters Are Not a Viable Alternative

Although helicopters could potentially have been used as an alternative, these were ruled out due to their high cost and the likely disturbance they would cause to the wildlife. The survey conducted in 2022-23 estimated a population of 31 wolves, up from 28 the previous year, and 967 moose, marking a substantial decrease from 1,346. The decline in moose numbers was attributed to a number of factors, including lower calf survival rates, starvation, and predation by wolves.

Future Plans for the Survey

Depending on weather conditions, the researchers may attempt to return to the park later in the season. If this proves impossible, they may consider conducting the survey from a boat in the spring, although the presence of foliage at that time of year will make their task more challenging.