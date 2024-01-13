en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Warm Blessings’ Permanent Shelter: A Beacon of Hope in Elizabethtown

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Warm Blessings’ Permanent Shelter: A Beacon of Hope in Elizabethtown

In the heart of Elizabethtown, a beacon of humanity shines, casting a warm glow on the faces of the city’s most vulnerable residents. For nearly two decades, Warm Blessings has been a lifeline, offering sustenance, warmth, and a dash of hope to those in need. Yet, despite their ceaseless efforts, a significant challenge persists: the lack of a permanent shelter.

Policing with Compassion

As the mercury plummets, the responsibility for safeguarding the homeless falls on the shoulders of the Elizabethtown police. Their duties extend beyond maintaining law and order; they distribute donated gift cards, help the homeless locate warm corners, and ensure their safety during the harsh winter nights.

A Permanent Solution

Recognizing the dire need for a lasting solution, the city of Elizabethtown has gifted a promising ray of hope to Warm Blessings. A parcel of land adjacent to a future fire station, where the city’s protectors will soon reside, has been earmarked for the construction of a permanent shelter.

Building a Refuge

Armed with a capital plan, a preliminary design, and a business plan, Warm Blessings is ready to amplify its support for the city’s vulnerable. The helm of this mission is Program Director Melissa Torres, who, along with partners like the local police and churches, envisages breaking ground on the new shelter on South Wilson Road as early as the upcoming summer.

The journey ahead is daunting, but the resolve is steadfast. Warm Blessings is calling for support to bring this vision to life, promising to transform South Wilson Road into a sanctuary of support for those most in need.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
7 mins ago
Same-Sex Couple's Wedding Venue Dilemma Highlights Inclusivity Issues
In the heart of Kansas, a same-sex couple’s joy turned to disappointment when they discovered that their dream barn wedding venue was owned by individuals whose religious beliefs did not align with their own. The owners, despite stating their commitment to serve everyone equally, made it clear that their religious convictions prevented them from celebrating
Same-Sex Couple's Wedding Venue Dilemma Highlights Inclusivity Issues
Unexpected Violence: Peaceful Gathering Marred by Police Assault
22 mins ago
Unexpected Violence: Peaceful Gathering Marred by Police Assault
Sierra Vista's NAACP Branch Honors MLK Day with 'Engaging Community: a Shifting Culture'
25 mins ago
Sierra Vista's NAACP Branch Honors MLK Day with 'Engaging Community: a Shifting Culture'
Nana Konama Biyaa II Officially Recognized as Kyidomhemaa of Dormaa Traditional Area
11 mins ago
Nana Konama Biyaa II Officially Recognized as Kyidomhemaa of Dormaa Traditional Area
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
15 mins ago
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Massachusetts Lawmakers Advocate for Decriminalization of Sex Work
16 mins ago
Massachusetts Lawmakers Advocate for Decriminalization of Sex Work
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
58 seconds
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
1 min
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
1 min
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
2 mins
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
2 mins
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
3 mins
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
3 mins
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
3 mins
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
23 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app