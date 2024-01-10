Ware Malcomb Initiates Work on New KeHE Distributors Facility in Florida

In a significant move, Ware Malcomb, a globally acclaimed design firm, has embarked on the construction of a new office and distribution facility for KeHE Distributors in Elkton, Florida. The Oak Brook, Illinois office of the firm is spearheading this grand project that includes providing architecture, interior design, and branding services for the sprawling 530,474 square-foot build-to-suit development.

Advertisment

KeHE Distributors: A Major Player in the Distribution Industry

KeHE Distributors stands as a premier distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to a plethora of retailers across North America. A Certified B Corporation, KeHE operates with a strong backbone of over 6,800 employee-owners. The upcoming facility is set to showcase a 30,000 square foot two-story executive office suite along with a massive 500,000 square foot warehouse and distribution space. The new facility is intended to replace an older building situated across the street.

The Partnership Between Ware Malcomb and KeHE

Advertisment

Michael Cody, Director of Industrial Cold & Food at Ware Malcomb, has publicly expressed his pride in the firm's ongoing collaboration with KeHE. He emphasized the crucial role this facility will play in bolstering KeHE's growth on a national scale. Construction of this cutting-edge facility is already underway and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Ware Malcomb's Expertise and Past Collaborations

Ware Malcomb is widely recognized for its expertise in designing grocery distribution buildings and other specialized cold storage projects. This project marks the fifth collaboration between Ware Malcomb and KeHE. The previous collaboration resulted in the successful inauguration of a 360,000 square foot distribution facility in Miami, Florida, in December 2023.