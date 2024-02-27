WAPA Showcases Sustainability at St. Croix’s 52nd Agriculture and Food Fair

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) took a significant step towards public education and engagement by participating in St. Croix's 52nd Annual Agriculture and Food Fair from February 17th to 19th. In collaboration with the Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture, University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture, V.I. Department of Tourism, VI Lottery, and Viya, WAPA utilized this platform to showcase its sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives.

Interactive Displays and Educational Outreach

The event featured a variety of displays from WAPA’s departments, including the Richmond Power Plant and the transmission and distribution department. These displays emphasized WAPA’s commitment to sustainability through the showcasing of a new grant-funded electric bucket truck and a Tesla. Additionally, the event featured a creativity station for children, where lessons on water conservation and electrical safety were provided. This approach not only educated the public on sustainability practices but also engaged younger generations in the importance of energy conservation.

Community Engagement and Safety Education

WAPA’s presence at the fair was also an opportunity to discuss critical issues such as power generation loss, downed power line safety, meter tampering impacts, and lead protection. The distribution of handouts on reducing electricity consumption, reporting electricity theft, and reducing lead exposure in homes further emphasized WAPA’s commitment to community safety and environmental health. Faucet and pitcher filters were also distributed to community members, highlighting WAPA’s proactive steps towards ensuring water quality and safety.

Enhancing Customer Connection and Transparency

Shanell Petersen, WAPA’s director of corporate communications, highlighted the significance of the event in achieving customer connection and transparency. Through direct engagement with the community, WAPA was able to educate the public on its initiatives, address concerns, and showcase its commitment to sustainability and safety. This event not only served as an educational platform but also reinforced WAPA’s role in community development and environmental stewardship.

The participation of WAPA in St. Croix’s 52nd Annual Agriculture and Food Fair marks a pivotal moment in the Authority’s efforts to connect with the community and promote sustainable practices. By focusing on education, safety, and environmental health, WAPA is paving the way for a more sustainable and informed Virgin Islands.