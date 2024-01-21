College Enrollment Crisis: Is Higher Education Losing Its Value in the USA?

The freshest data paints a worrying picture of higher education in America: a continued drop in college enrollment, particularly among incoming freshmen in bachelor's programs. Both public and private four-year institutions are feeling the pinch of a 3.6% drop this past fall, as per the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

A Nationwide Trend

It's not just a handful of colleges seeing a decline. Nationwide enrollment has been limping since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many prospective students have bypassed the traditional route of university education, opting to enter the workforce directly or pursue certificate programs instead. This shift in preference suggests a rethinking of the worth of a college degree in present times.

Completion Rates and Dropout Concerns

Adding to the concerns, the six-year college completion rates have stalled at around 62% for students who started in 2017, with the numbers showing no notable improvement since 2015. Nearly one-third of students from the same starting year have stopped out or put their education on hold. The most common reasons cited: financial obstacles, including the cost of programs, inflation, and the need to work. Low-income students are, unsurprisingly, the most impacted by these barriers.

The Student Debt Factor

On the financial front, President Joe Biden's blocked plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt was once seen as a potential incentive to boost enrollment. However, with the plan stymied and student debt piling up to over $1.7 trillion, many students continue to grapple with financial struggles. This is especially true for those who have not completed their degrees, with the default rate for these borrowers being three times higher than for diploma holders.

Despite the uncertainty around broad debt forgiveness, the Biden administration has managed to cancel $127 billion in education debt for over 3.5 million borrowers through Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans. These measures provide some relief for students and families managing their loan payments, and, in some cases, lead to complete loan forgiveness.

Refocusing Education

This crisis is not just about numbers—it's about reevaluating the value of college education and its relevance in today's job market. As seen with SUNY Fredonia and other similar institutions, the decline in applications and the perception of liberal arts education's diminishing value are significant contributors to the crisis. The path forward may require a shift in focus—towards equipping students with skills that match the demands of the modern workforce, while maintaining the broad, humanistic perspective that a liberal arts education offers.