en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Walter Lanier Spearheads Plan to Transform Milwaukee for Black Residents

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
Walter Lanier Spearheads Plan to Transform Milwaukee for Black Residents

In a determined move to alter a bleak narrative, Walter Lanier, the esteemed President and CEO of the African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee (AALAM), has announced an ambitious strategy to transform Milwaukee into a city where Black residents, particularly men and boys, flourish. Milwaukee, grappling with the ignominy of being one of the nation’s most segregated major cities, has witnessed deep racial disparities in income, education, and a high incarceration rate for Black men. Lanier’s vision is to reverse these trends by 2025, and he is marshalling resources and partnerships to make this vision a reality.

Collaboration to Tackle Achievement Gaps

The AALAM’s strategy underscores the critical need for a collective approach that draws on the strengths of non-profits, civic organizations, and governmental bodies. The objective is to narrow the chasmic achievement gaps that have long plagued Black men and boys in Milwaukee. This strategic alignment is a response to past efforts, like the Black Male Achievement Advisory Council, which could not deliver tangible outcomes due to a lack of concerted effort and coordination.

Renewed Optimism with Certification

In a significant boost to this initiative, Milwaukee has earned certification within the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance network. This alliance is expected to provide critical insights and best practices from other communities that have successfully turned the tide in favor of their Black residents. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has also thrown his weight behind the initiative, adding to the sense of optimism.

Addressing Persistent Disparities

Despite concerted initiatives since the 1980s, such as the Milwaukee African American Male Task Force and other education and fatherhood programs, progress has been stunted. Distressing statistics persist – only 3% of Black male eighth graders are reading at grade level, and the poverty rate among the Black population remains high. The AALAM believes that the lack of clear metrics and adequate resources has hampered these initiatives. As a remedy, they plan to focus on education, employment, and anti-violence initiatives, and establish a citywide dashboard to track progress in Black male achievement. This approach mirrors successful measures implemented in cities like Newark and Omaha.

Lanier’s vision is not just about improving statistics; it is about fundamentally changing the narrative for Milwaukee’s Black residents. His leadership, in conjunction with the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, represents a beacon of hope in this challenging journey.

0
Education Social Issues United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
In Prince George County, parents of South Elementary School students have voiced concerns about a potent odor that was reportedly causing headaches and sickness among students. The source of the odor was traced to a newly installed boiler at the school. Despite initial measures like increased ventilation, the smell persisted. This alarming situation led to
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Urban Wood Network Bolsters Leadership, Announces Educational Initiative
18 mins ago
Urban Wood Network Bolsters Leadership, Announces Educational Initiative
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
20 mins ago
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
5 mins ago
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
Province Appoints Specialist to Investigate Seine River School Division's Budget Deficit
7 mins ago
Province Appoints Specialist to Investigate Seine River School Division's Budget Deficit
Taylor School District's Restructuring Plan in Response to Anticipated Budget Deficit
9 mins ago
Taylor School District's Restructuring Plan in Response to Anticipated Budget Deficit
Latest Headlines
World News
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
2 mins
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
4 mins
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
4 mins
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
5 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
6 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
8 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
9 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
9 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
9 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app