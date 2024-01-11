Walter Lanier Spearheads Plan to Transform Milwaukee for Black Residents

In a determined move to alter a bleak narrative, Walter Lanier, the esteemed President and CEO of the African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee (AALAM), has announced an ambitious strategy to transform Milwaukee into a city where Black residents, particularly men and boys, flourish. Milwaukee, grappling with the ignominy of being one of the nation’s most segregated major cities, has witnessed deep racial disparities in income, education, and a high incarceration rate for Black men. Lanier’s vision is to reverse these trends by 2025, and he is marshalling resources and partnerships to make this vision a reality.

Collaboration to Tackle Achievement Gaps

The AALAM’s strategy underscores the critical need for a collective approach that draws on the strengths of non-profits, civic organizations, and governmental bodies. The objective is to narrow the chasmic achievement gaps that have long plagued Black men and boys in Milwaukee. This strategic alignment is a response to past efforts, like the Black Male Achievement Advisory Council, which could not deliver tangible outcomes due to a lack of concerted effort and coordination.

Renewed Optimism with Certification

In a significant boost to this initiative, Milwaukee has earned certification within the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance network. This alliance is expected to provide critical insights and best practices from other communities that have successfully turned the tide in favor of their Black residents. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has also thrown his weight behind the initiative, adding to the sense of optimism.

Addressing Persistent Disparities

Despite concerted initiatives since the 1980s, such as the Milwaukee African American Male Task Force and other education and fatherhood programs, progress has been stunted. Distressing statistics persist – only 3% of Black male eighth graders are reading at grade level, and the poverty rate among the Black population remains high. The AALAM believes that the lack of clear metrics and adequate resources has hampered these initiatives. As a remedy, they plan to focus on education, employment, and anti-violence initiatives, and establish a citywide dashboard to track progress in Black male achievement. This approach mirrors successful measures implemented in cities like Newark and Omaha.

Lanier’s vision is not just about improving statistics; it is about fundamentally changing the narrative for Milwaukee’s Black residents. His leadership, in conjunction with the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, represents a beacon of hope in this challenging journey.