Travel & Tourism

Walt Disney World to Announce Summer 2024 Discounts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Walt Disney World to Announce Summer 2024 Discounts

Walt Disney World is reportedly set to announce special offers for summer 2024, possibly extending beyond. This anticipated announcement aligns with a trend that began in 2019, where early January emerged as a pivotal time for the release of such deals, a move aimed at encouraging visitors to delay their trips until after the debut of Galaxy’s Edge.

Historical Precedence and Strategic Timing

The usual pattern of these offers includes room-only discounts for the general public, Florida residents, and Annual Passholders, along with variations of Free Dining offers. This strategic timing coincides with the period when families begin planning their vacations, often swayed by the spectacle of Disney’s Christmas Day Parade.

What to Expect in 2024

For 2024, Disney has already hinted at a special deal for Disney subscribers, set to be released on January 3, 2024. The most coveted speculation is the return of the popular Free Dining deal, absent for the last four years. The likelihood of Free Dining making a comeback in January 2024 stands at an estimated 75%, based on historical patterns and recent teasers from Disney.

Managing Demand and Enhancing Guest Experience

However, the actual release could take various forms. One scenario posits an exclusive Free Dining offer for Disney subscribers, which would aid Walt Disney World in assessing demand and managing their booking systems more effectively. Alternatively, the deal could be a different dining-related offer, potentially extending current offers or introducing a new, aggressive discount strategy. Walt Disney World’s approach to releasing and staggering these discounts is dictated by the need to manage demand, website traffic, and enhance the overall guest experience.

The Walt Disney World Summer 2024 discounts are set to include a Disney Resort Hotel package, theme park ticket options, dining options, shopping, and additional benefits. Starting January 3, 2024, Disney+ subscribers will have the opportunity to receive a free dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights from July 1 through September 30, 2024.

As part of the 2024 season updates, Walt Disney World Resort has announced the elimination of park reservations for guests with date-based tickets, the return of Disney Dining Plans for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels, and the continuation of early theme park entry and extended evening hours for guests staying at Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas.

Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

