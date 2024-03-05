Walsh Community Expansion: 210 New Lots Released, Homes Starting at $400K

Amid a bustling real estate market, the Walsh community is set to expand, introducing 210 new lots with homes from renowned builders like David Weekley and Toll Brothers. This development marks a significant step towards diversifying housing options, with prices beginning in the $400,000 range for townhomes and soaring above $1 million for custom homes on larger lots. Developed by Republic Property Group, this phase aims to enhance the community's vision of building more than homes but fostering a vibrant life for its residents.

New Phases, New Opportunities

Jim Henry, senior vice president of community operations at Republic Property Group, emphasized the expansion as a testament to the community's vision. Each new phase at Walsh is not just about adding houses but about creating a holistic environment for people to thrive. With the inclusion of builders such as Highland Homes and Village Home, the variety and style of housing are set to cater to a wide range of preferences and needs.

Builders and Home Varieties

The expansion introduces a versatile range of home options. From the affordability of stylish townhomes starting in the $400,000s to the exclusivity of custom homes on larger lots exceeding $1 million, potential homeowners have a plethora of choices. Builders like Drees Custom Homes and GFO Home are known for their quality craftsmanship and innovative designs, promising to bring unique offerings to this thriving community.

Community and Lifestyle

The Walsh community is more than just a housing development; it's a lifestyle choice. With amenities and a strong sense of community, residents have the opportunity to build not just a home but a life. This expansion is a significant milestone for the Walsh community and for future homeowners looking to find their place in a dynamic and supportive environment.

As the Walsh community embarks on this exciting new phase, the implications for the real estate market and the lives of potential homeowners are profound. This expansion not only diversifies the housing market but also strengthens the community's foundation, promising a vibrant and enriching lifestyle for its residents. With the visionary approach of Republic Property Group, the future of Walsh looks bright, offering a welcoming space for new stories to unfold and for more people to call it home.