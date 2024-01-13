en English
Business

Walmart's Anti-Theft Measures Draw Criticism From Frustrated Shoppers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Walmart’s Anti-Theft Measures Draw Criticism From Frustrated Shoppers

In the wake of growing discontent among shoppers, retail giant Walmart finds itself under scrutiny for its stringent anti-theft measures. These measures, which involve securing everyday items behind glass, have led to a wave of criticism from customers who feel criminalized and inconvenienced by the practice.

The Inconvenience of Locked-Up Goods

The complaints, which have been surfacing on social media, illustrate a shopping experience marred by long waits for employee assistance to access basic items like makeup wipes. One customer detailed a 15-minute wait to access inexpensive makeup wipes, questioning the impact such theft could possibly have on Walmart’s bottom line.

Criminalizing Shoppers

Another customer, Wanda Donati, had a similar experience in Forsyth County, Georgia. Here, even men’s underwear and socks were locked up, further alienating shoppers who believe that such measures paint all customers with the same brush of suspicion.

Impact on Sales

Recent studies, such as one conducted by Advantage Solutions, suggest that these measures could be detrimental to sales. Nearly 20% of customers, the study found, opt not to purchase items that are locked up. The willingness to wait for assistance varies, with 15% of customers unwilling to buy locked-up health products and 13% avoiding locked-up electronics. As a result, some customers choose to buy the items they need online, bypassing the inconvenience and frustration of in-store shopping.

In a separate but related issue, Roderick Jackson of Texas is suing Walmart for $100 million in damages, claiming he was racially profiled and falsely accused of shoplifting at a store in Omaha, Nebraska. This is the second time he has sued Walmart for the same incident, with the previous case being dismissed. Walmart has stated that they do not tolerate discrimination and intend to defend against the allegations once properly served.

As retail crime continues to plague the industry, stores like Walmart and Target are taking extreme measures to deter theft. However, the customer backlash indicates that a balance needs to be struck between security and customer satisfaction.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

