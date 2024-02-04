Walmart Sweetens Compensation Package for U.S. Store Managers

Walmart, the American multinational retail corporation, has announced a significant enhancement to the compensation package for its U.S. store managers. This move is part of the company's strategy to remain competitive in the job market and to incentivize improved performance and profitability within its stores.

Details of the New Compensation Package

Beginning from the new fiscal year, which commenced last Thursday, Walmart's U.S. store managers will qualify for annual Walmart stock grants of up to $20,000. The value of the grants will vary depending on the type of store managed. Supercenter managers will receive the maximum grant, while managers of smaller stores will receive grants of either $15,000 or $10,000. The stock grants will vest over a three-year period, with a portion vesting each quarter.

Increased Base Salary

In addition to the stock grants, Walmart has also raised the starting annual base salary for U.S. store managers. The new range is between $90,000 and $170,000, marking an increase from the previous range of $65,000 to $170,000. Consequently, the average base pay for store leaders will now be $128,000, up from $117,000.

Walmart's Vision for Store Managers

Walmart's CEO, John Furner, emphasized the importance of store managers acting like owners. With the new compensation plan, they will now have a tangible stake in the company. The corporation also maintains a long-standing employee stock program that matches 15% of an employee's stock purchase, up to $1,800 annually.

Furthermore, in January 2023, Walmart announced pay raises for its U.S. workers, with starting wages rising to between $14 and $19 an hour, up from the previous range of $12 to $18 an hour. These changes arrive at a critical time when Walmart is focusing on driving better store performance. As inflation subsides, retailers are under pressure to increase sales volumes, and Walmart's revised compensation package is part of their strategy to meet these challenges.