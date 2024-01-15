en English
Business

Walmart Slashes Price on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Red

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Walmart Slashes Price on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Red

Walmart has slashed the price of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in Red to $95.99, down from the regular $139.99. This remarkable $44 price drop matches the lowest ever selling price for the controller. It’s important to note that this discount is exclusive to the red colorway, as the blue and white versions of the Core model are still priced at their usual rate.

Core Model Vs. Full Elite Series 2

The Core version comes at a reduced price due to the lack of certain accessories. Unlike the standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, the Core model does not include the additional carry case, swappable thumbsticks, and back paddles. However, for those interested in the complete set of features, the full Elite Series 2 controller is also on sale with a reduced price of $150.99, down from its original $179.99.

Deals Galore

While this deal is highlighted for customers in the US, Xbox enthusiasts in other regions might also find offers for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Moreover, Walmart isn’t the only retailer offering discounts. Similar prices are available at other retailers like Target and Amazon. The Core edition, under $100, is particularly enticing with a beautiful finish exclusive to this variant.

More Than Just Controllers

But the discounts don’t stop at controllers. A host of other video games and accessories are also available at reduced prices. Amazon is offering deals on Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Super Mario Maker 2, Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition, and Yoshi’s Crafted World. Additionally, the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro have been marked down, and the Returnal OST vinyl is also on deal.

Business
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

