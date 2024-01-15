Walmart Slashes Price on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Red

Walmart has slashed the price of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in Red to $95.99, down from the regular $139.99. This remarkable $44 price drop matches the lowest ever selling price for the controller. It’s important to note that this discount is exclusive to the red colorway, as the blue and white versions of the Core model are still priced at their usual rate.

Core Model Vs. Full Elite Series 2

The Core version comes at a reduced price due to the lack of certain accessories. Unlike the standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, the Core model does not include the additional carry case, swappable thumbsticks, and back paddles. However, for those interested in the complete set of features, the full Elite Series 2 controller is also on sale with a reduced price of $150.99, down from its original $179.99.

Deals Galore

While this deal is highlighted for customers in the US, Xbox enthusiasts in other regions might also find offers for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Moreover, Walmart isn’t the only retailer offering discounts. Similar prices are available at other retailers like Target and Amazon. The Core edition, under $100, is particularly enticing with a beautiful finish exclusive to this variant.

More Than Just Controllers

