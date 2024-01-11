en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment

In a significant development, Walmart has consented to remunerate $60,000 to Tiffanee Johnson, an employee stationed at one of their Iowa stores. The agreement, sanctioned by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose, was a strategic move to eschew a potential trial. This decision was spurred by a lawsuit filed against the corporate giant by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Allegations of Discrimination

The EEOC accused Walmart of denying Johnson a promotion to a managerial rank. The allegation was rooted in sex-based stereotypes, specifically concerning Johnson’s status as a mother of young children. This conduct, the EEOC alleged, infringes upon the federal law against sex discrimination in the workplace.

Despite Walmart’s staunch stand that they do not tolerate discrimination and their denial of any wrongdoing, the EEOC maintained that Johnson was unfairly treated after her maternity leave in 2018. The EEOC asserted that Walmart promoted another woman, who did not have children, to the managerial position Johnson had been eyeing.

Walmart’s Counter Argument

Walmart had initially planned to challenge the claim, arguing that workers with small children do not constitute a protected class under anti-discrimination law. The retail titan further contended that there was no evidence of sex discrimination since a male employee with small children was not favored over Johnson.

Terms of the Settlement

Despite their initial stance, Walmart has agreed to a financial settlement, which will see Johnson receive $60,000. Besides this monetary compensation, Walmart has also pledged to conduct anti-discrimination law training for its management team. In addition, for the next 15 months, they have agreed to report any allegations of sex discrimination in promotions to the EEOC.

This settlement hopes to serve as a reminder that discrimination, in any form, is unacceptable. It reaffirms the necessity of equal opportunity and fair treatment in workplaces, regardless of gender or parenting status. The commitment made by Walmart to provide anti-discrimination training to management and to keep the EEOC informed of any complaints underscores the importance of vigilance and transparency in rectifying and preventing discriminatory practices.

0
Business Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Artiss and Arlyn Redmond, a couple with significant Navy experience, have taken a bold step in diversifying the marine industry in Chula Vista, California. They have set sailing with R&R Surf, a water sports and rental business, at the Safe Harbor South Bay Marina. The business made its debut on the Chula Vista bayfront in
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference
12 mins ago
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference
David Green Appointed as SeaStar Medical's New CFO
12 mins ago
David Green Appointed as SeaStar Medical's New CFO
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
2 mins ago
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024
12 mins ago
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024
Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham's Growth Conference
12 mins ago
Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham's Growth Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
14 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
14 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
15 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
15 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
15 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
15 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
17 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
18 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app