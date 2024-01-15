Walmart Expands Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds Amid Global Sales Surge

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has broadened its horizons by expanding its jewelry offerings. The retail giant has now included a wider range of lab-grown diamond jewelry, catering to a larger customer base seeking fine jewelry at affordable price points. This strategic move aligns with the recent global surge in sales for lab-grown diamonds, which skyrocketed to nearly $12 billion in 2022. This marks an impressive 38% increase from the previous year and a significant leap from under $1 billion in 2016.

Lab-Grown Diamonds: The New Norm

Lab-grown diamonds, engineered in a controlled environment as opposed to being extracted from the earth, are revolutionizing the jewelry market. These diamonds have enabled retailers like Walmart to offer a diverse array of jewelry that aligns with customers’ budget constraints. This holiday season, Walmart introduced a 1.5-carat lab-grown diamond engagement ring, retailing at just $698. This price is a fraction of the typical $6,000 tag associated with a mined diamond of the same size.

Other Retailers Tapping into the Market

This cost-effective trend is not exclusive to Walmart. Other companies, such as Signet Jewelers-owned chain Jared, are also capitalizing on the market for affordable jewelry. Products like a 24-karat gold ingot charm that can be personalized are reportedly thriving in stores. Jewelry, particularly gold, is considered a stable value and a popular gift during the holiday season, which coincides with the peak season for engagement ring purchases.

Future of Jewelry Sales amid Pandemic

Despite the growing trend towards affordable jewelry, the industry may face challenges due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. A dip in the dating scene could potentially lead to slower engagement ring sales. However, even with these obstacles, total jewelry sales in the U.S. are expected to reach a staggering $73.8 billion in 2023. Fine jewelry sales are predicted to grow by nearly 4% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while costume jewelry sales are projected to decline by approximately 12% during the same period.